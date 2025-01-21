Colombians flee to Venezuela as clashes between rebel groups escalate in coca-rich border region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Colombian border village of Tres Bocas has become a ghost town as residents flee to neighboring Venezuela to escape a new wave of violence in Colombia’s Catatumbo region that has left at least 80 people dead and displaced thousands.

According to the United Nations, more than 18,000 people have fled the northeastern region as fighting between the National Liberation Army or ELN, and a rival group known as the FARC-EMC intensifies. Of those who had fled, about 1,000 have sought shelter in Venezuela.

“Many of them are afraid of the firefights that have broken out” in rural areas, said Jaime Botero, president of a community association in the town of Tibu, which is about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Tres Bocas.

Located on Colombia’s border with Venezuela, the Catatumbo region has around 300,000 residents and produces 15% of Colombia’s coca crop.

The FARC-EMC and the ELN have long battled for control of the region and its lucrative drug trafficking routes, but had recently held a truce.

But violence escalated last week when members of the ELN attacked civilians, accusing them of collaborating with the FARC-EMC, with ELN rebels reportedly dragging people out of their homes and shooting them at close range.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended peace talks with the ELN on Friday, accusing the rebels of committing war crimes. On Monday night, Petro said he would issue an emergency decree that would enable him to pass legislation related to the conflict without congressional approval.

On Tuesday the United Nations urged the ELN and other armed groups in the Catatumbo region to respect the “human rights of civilians.”

The U.N. said that two human rights defenders from the region were killed in the violence that broke out last week.

Rueda reported from Bogota, Colombia.

