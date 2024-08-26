Colombia announces emergency imports of jet fuel, but government insists there are no shortages

Support truly

Colombian officials said Monday they are taking emergency measures to ensure flights in the South American country can run on schedule, after two of the nation’s main airlines reported jet fuel shortages over the weekend and said they would suspend ticket sales for some flights this week — and cancel others.

Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol said it will import 100,000 barrels of jet fuel in the coming days to boost supplies. The company produces 13,000 barrels of jet fuel each day at its refinery in Cartagena, but production was disrupted earlier this month due to a power outage.

Ecopetrol said that production of jet fuel at its two refineries has been restored to normal levels, but the company’s president Ricardo Roa, told Colombian radio station Blu on Monday that demand for jet fuel has increased by 10%, making Colombia more dependent on fuel imports.

Roa blamed private distributors of jet fuel for the current situation, saying they had not heeded warnings to import more fuel to meet growing demand.

The José María Córdova airport in Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city, said in a message on X, that eight domestic flights were canceled Monday morning due to fuel shortages.

But Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on X that there were “no shortages” of jet fuel but “an irregular situation that is under investigation." And Transportation Minister María Constanza García said there was enough jet fuel in the country, but that airports are currently undergoing “logistical” problems.

The civil aviation authority on Sunday issued an ordinance allowing airlines to cancel flights between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 if fuel is not available.

Avianca, Colombia’s largest airline, said Monday that customers with flights departing from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4 will be able to change their reservation free of charge.

The airline also said it will be loading extra fuel on its planes that travel overseas in order to bring it back to Colombia.

“Our priority now is to protect our passengers, their flight plans and preserve connectivity," Avianca CEO Federico Pedreira said in a statement. “This situation shows the need for better coordination among those in the supply chain, so that there is more clarity about fuel inventories and availability.”

Latam, Colombia’s second largest airline, said in a statement Monday that it will cancel 36 flights that were set to run on Tuesday, in order to “optimize” current fuel inventories.