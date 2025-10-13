Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Photos of the aftermath of torrential rain in Mexico

Felix Marquez
Sunday 12 October 2025 21:36 EDT

The death toll from Mexico’s torrential rains increased, as the fallout mounted from widespread flooding and landslides across the country. President Claudia Sheinbaum convened governors from hard-hit states to direct an emergency response plan Sunday and visited Poza Rica, Veracruz state.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

