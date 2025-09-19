San Francisco's City Hall becomes a dream destination for quinceañera photos

San Francisco’s City Hall, with its ornate marble staircase, elegant balconies and soft natural light streaming through its massive art deco windows, has become a top destination for girls marking their 15th birthday.
The Beaux-Arts building has long been a wedding destination. But social media has helped the San Francisco landmark in the heart of the city become a must-have photo backdrop for many girls in Northern California about to hold a quinceañera party — a traditional coming-of-age celebration among Latino families.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
