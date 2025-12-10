Detroit suburb finds a real Christmas tree — instead of a fake one from China — just in time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Detroit suburb worried about the late delivery of an artificial Christmas tree from China has instead received the real thing — a towering Norway spruce — just in time for a community tree-lighting celebration.

The 40-foot (12-meter) tree was transplanted Monday at city hall in Dearborn Heights, thanks to the Michigan farm that grew it and a local Muslim American business owner who helped pay the $10,000 expense, WXYZ-TV reported.

"They were really on a time crunch, and this is our way of giving back,” Sam Hussein said.

Mo Baydoun, the new mayor who is also Muslim, said the Christmas tree is a sign of unity at a time when there's a lot of "hate that’s kind of going around." In recent weeks, there was a small but contentious anti-Islam protest next door in Dearborn. Southeastern Michigan has one of the largest U.S. populations of Arab Americans.

"We’re going to stay working and loving and showing respect to all faiths and religions,” Baydoun said.

He said the city had ordered a "fake tree from China" that wasn't going to arrive until Thursday, too late to have it in place before the tree-lighting event on Friday. City staff went to Huff's Tree Farm in Highland, desperate for a remedy.

If nature cooperates, the tree could last a long time.

"It’s one of the prettiest ones we have at the farm,” Nicholas Huff said.