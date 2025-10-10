Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The West Bank's dwindling Palestinian Christian communities, in photos

Leo Correa
Friday 10 October 2025 02:13 EDT

Christians who are proudly Palestinian and live in the occupied West Bank continue to find hope in Sunday worship as they wish for independence and peace in the Holy Land, even as they struggle with growing violence from Israeli settlers, restrictions on daily life imposed by Israel and fears of growing Islamist radicalization. The village of Taybeh is entirely Christian — Catholics of the Roman and Greek Melkite rites and Greek Orthodox.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

