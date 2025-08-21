Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, has died

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 August 2025 09:49 EDT

Dr. James Dobson, a politically influential child psychologist who started a radio show counseling Christians on how to be good parents, founded the conservative ministry Focus on the Family and was long a campaigner against abortion and gay rights, died on Thursday. He was 89.

His death was confirmed by the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute.

