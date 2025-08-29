Taylor Kitsch's 'The Terminal List' character gets an origin story in 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Kitsch's character ends up a villain in 2022's Chris Pratt-led series, “The Terminal List,” and in a new series, viewers learn how he got that way.

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," now streaming on Prime Video, is set about five years before the original show. Kitsch plays Ben Edwards, a Navy SEAL deployed to Iraq who is assigned to train local soldiers. He feels a deep loyalty to his comrades but begins to question some of the decisions made above him.

“I take the utmost pride to be authentic and rooted in Ben," Kitsch said in a recent interview, “but there's a dark side to service."

Prime Video is invested in “The Terminal List” universe. Production is underway on a second season starring Pratt and there are plans for more “Dark Wolf” — and perhaps standalone films. The franchise is based on novels by former SEAL Jack Carr, who is also a creator and executive producer on its shows.

“Hopefully we can keep swinging,” said Pratt who describes Carr as “a workhorse” with “no shortage of source material.”

Kitsch was intrigued to dive back in when he heard Carr and “Terminal List” co-creator and showrunner David DiGilio wanted to do more with his character.

“Anytime you get a call where it’s like, ’Hey, we would love to do a full season and go way deeper into the psyche of the character you built, I mean of course, I was all ears,” said Kitsch.

How to watch ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

The first three episodes of “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” are now streaming on Prime Video. A new episode will drop weekly on Wednesdays. The finale streams Sept. 24.

Where ‘Terminal List’ started

In “The Terminal List,” Pratt plays James Reece, a Navy SEALS Lieutenant Commander who goes on a quest for vengeance after his platoon is ambushed.

“I love playing James Reese,” said Pratt. "But also I think James Reese is reaching that echelon of like a Jack Reacher or a Jack Ryan. There can be multiple iterations of this character over time. He now lives in the ethos of one of the greatest American badass heroes.”

Who else stars in the show?

Besides Kitsch and Pratt, the show also features Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper.

“What’s so great about an origin story is we see the doors that these guys walk through and where it takes them," said Hopper. “I think about that in my life, I look back on my life and go, ‘Oh, if I hadn’t walked through that door, then that would never have happened. I wouldn’t have met that person. It wouldn’t have led me there.'”

Real vets help make the ‘Terminal List'

“The Terminal List” employed actual military veterans to work in roles like advisors and as background actors. They were also employed for “Dark Wolf.” Hemsworth said their presence was an incentive to make something they would be proud of.

“Everyone, particularly us as actors, feel a great weight and responsibility to make sure that it’s done very well."