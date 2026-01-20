Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK approves a ‘mega’ Chinese Embassy in London despite criticism of security risks

Britain's government has approved a massive new Chinese Embassy in central London

Britain China Embassy
Britain China Embassy

Britain’s government announced Tuesday it has approved a huge new Chinese Embassy in central London despite heavy pressure from lawmakers over its potential security risks.

Critics have long expressed concerns that the proposed supersized embassy, set to be the biggest Chinese Embassy in Europe, will be used as a base for espionage as well as pose a heightened threat of surveillance and intimidation of Chinese dissidents in exile.

The embassy will be located at Royal Mint Court, near the Tower of London. Opponents say the huge site sits too close to underground fiber optic cables carrying sensitive financial information between London’s two main financial districts.

