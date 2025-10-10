Chinese navy ships make a friendship visit to Cambodia as concerns over military links linger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Chinese warships arrived Friday on what China called a friendship and training visit to Cambodia, Beijing’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, at a time of some diplomatic disquiet.

The visit comes as China is trying to maintain a delicate balance in its relations with Cambodia and neighboring Thailand, with which it is also friendly.

The two Southeast Asian nations in late July were in armed conflict for five days over competing claims to border territory, and Beijing’s supplying weaponry to Cambodia has caused irritation in Thailand. The border dispute has not been resolved and tensions remain high.

Sam Sokha, a spokesperson for the Cambodian navy, said Wednesday the main goal of the visit is to strengthen cooperation and that the warships were not intended to show support for Cambodia in the border dispute.

The amphibious warfare ship Yimeng Shan and the training ship Qijiguang sailed into Sihanoukville’s civilian port on the Gulf of Thailand and are due to leave next Tuesday, after which they are scheduled to make similar visits to Thailand and Singapore.

In what may be a gesture to easing political concerns, the ships docked at the commercial port rather than the nearby Ream Naval Base, which some Western military analysts fear is a de facto Chinese base.

China funded a broad expansion project of the naval base, hardening the suspicions of the U.S. government that Beijing has secretly been granted special and exclusive privileges to use it, a claim repeatedly and firmly denied by Cambodian officials.

China over the past decades has vastly increased its naval fleet and operations. The gulf is adjacent to the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, and expedites access to the Malacca Strait, one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.

Rear Adm. In Sokhemra, deputy chief of the Ream Naval Base, welcomed the visitors. “Every year foreign ships often come to Sihanoukville in Cambodia to conduct cooperative exercises and to strengthen friendship and solidarity, whether from China, the Philippines, Australia or the United States,” he told journalists.

Without specifically mentioning the visit of the ships, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin posted on his Facebook page late Wednesday that China is determined to help protect Cambodia’s sovereignty and will always be a reliable partner in the country’s development.

“China firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and will always be a reliable partner in Cambodia’s development,” the post said.

A large group of ethnic Chinese civilians were among the welcoming crowd. Sihanoukville is a center for Chinese investment, but also for Chinese-run criminal activities, most notably scam centers which perpetrate large-scale online fraud and are often staffed by foreigners who have been tricked into working there and are held captive.

Members of the crowd raised Chinese flags and Chinese-language placards to welcome the ships, and a traditional Chinese dragon dance was performed as the captain of one of the ships disembarked.