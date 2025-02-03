Chinese nationals in Karachi withdraw harassment complaint after province pledges to investigate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six Chinese nationals who run businesses in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi have withdrawn a harassment complaint against police after provincial authorities said they would investigate the claims, a defense lawyer said on Monday.

The men had approached a court in Karachi saying they had invested a significant amount of money in Pakistan's largest city but their movement was being restricted by police on the pretext of security and it had affected their business.

The provincial government in Pakistan's southern Sindh province said it was investigating the complaint, but added that any grievance should have been made to the government through the Chinese embassy instead of petitioning a court.

Rehman Mahsud, an attorney for the six men, told The Associated Press that his clients are withdrawing their petition as they are now “satisfied” with the assurances provided by senior government officials.

Under a government directive, all Chinese nationals are required to inform police before they travel so an escort can be arranged. Local authorities increased security following the deaths of two Chinese nationals in a bomb attack last year.

Pakistan hosts thousands of Chinese workers as part of Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is building major infrastructure projects. Several Chinese companies have also been set up across the country.

Two Chinese nationals were killed in Karachi in October when a suicide bomber targeted their vehicle outside an airport. The Baloch Liberation Army, which is mainly active in the southwestern Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for the attack. The BLA accuses China of plundering the province's mineral resources with Pakistan's help.

Following the attack, China has called on Pakistan to protect Chinese workers due to a resurgence in militant violence.