Danish military monitors a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier after undersea data cables were ruptured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Danish military confirmed Thursday it was monitoring a Chinese bulk carrier that was reportedly in the area where two undersea data cables ruptured in recent days in the Baltic Sea.

Finnish, Swedish and German authorities have launched investigations into the rupture earlier this week of two undersea cables — one between Finland and Germany, the other between Lithuania and Sweden. All are member countries of the NATO alliance.

News reports said a Chinese-flagged vessel, the Yi Peng 3, had been in the area at the time of the ruptures.

VesselFinder.com, which tracks marine ship movements, located the Danish patrol boat P525 at about one nautical mile away from the Chinese-flagged ship between Denmark and Sweden on Thursday morning Europe time.

“The Danish Defence can confirm that we are present in the area near the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3,” said Henrik Hall Mortensen, a Danish military spokesman, in an email.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news briefing that Chinese authorities had no information about the ship but said China was ready to “maintain communication” with relevant parties.

He called for the Chinese ship’s rights to normal navigation to be protected.

The ruptures come more than a year after Sweden announced a “purposeful” rupture of an undersea cable to Estonia through the Black Sea, which was also not explained.