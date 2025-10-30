Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China agrees to purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually, treasury secretary says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says China has agreed to purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually as part of an agreement reached by its leaders

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 October 2025 09:22 EDT
South Korea China Trump Asia
South Korea China Trump Asia (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

China has agreed to purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually as part of an agreement reached by its leaders, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday.

Bessent said China will start by purchasing 12 million metric tons of soybeans from the U.S. between now and January.

“So you know, our great soybean farmers, who the Chinese used as political pawns, that’s off the table, and they should prosper in the years to come,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.” He said the agreement lasts for three years.

