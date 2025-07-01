China sanctions former Filipino lawmaker over South China Sea claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China sanctioned a former Filipino lawmaker Tuesday over legislation that marks out the Philippines' territorial claims in the disputed South China Seas.

Francis Tolentino, who has just finished serving his term as majority leader of the Philippine Senate, is prohibited from entering China as well as the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"For some time, some anti-China politicians in the Philippines have adopted a series of malicious words and deeds on issues related to China for their own selfish interests, which have harmed China’s interests and undermined China-Philippines relations," said the statement. "The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests."

In a statement on X Tuesday, Tolentino said he will “continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation," adding the sanction was a badge of honor and that no foreign power could silence him.

Tolentino sponsored a bill called the Philippine Maritime Zones act, which was signed into law last November. That law and a second one called the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes act, reaffirmed the extent of the country's maritime territories in the South China Sea and right to resources from these areas.

The laws drew quick condemnation and dismissal of their legitimacy from China, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea.

“Any objections from China must be met with unwavering defense of our sovereign rights and adherence to lawful arbitration outcomes,” said Tolentino at the time.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in verbal and physical clashes over their claims in the offshore region.

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the disputed sea have become increasingly common in the past two years, with the Philippine side publicizing videos of Chinese boats firing water cannons.