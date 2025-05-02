Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China says it's evaluating US overtures for trade talks, but tariffs remain an obstacle

China's Commerce Ministry says Beijing is evaluating multiple approaches by the Trump administration for trade talks

The Associated Press
Thursday 01 May 2025 22:55 EDT
China Trump Tariffs
China Trump Tariffs (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that Beijing is evaluating multiple approaches by the Trump administration for trade talks.

However, in a ministry statement it said one-sided tariffs of up to 145% remain an obstacle, undermining trust.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in