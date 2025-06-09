China's exports up 4.8% in May as shipments to the US fall nearly 10%
China has reported its exports rose 4.8% in May from a year earlier, lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10%
China's exports rose 4.8% in May from a year earlier, lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10%, according to customs figures released Monday.
Imports declined 3.4% year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of $103.2 billion.
China exported $28.8 billion to the United States in May, while its imports from the U.S. fell 7.4% to $10.8 billion, the report said.
Trade slowed in May after China’s global exports jumped 8.1% in April, even after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a deal with Beijing to delay implementation of stiff tariff hikes to allow time for talks.
The next round of U.S.-China talks was due to take place later Monday in Britain.