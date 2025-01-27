China's factory activity contracts in January for the first time in 4 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manufacturing slowed in China in January for the first time in four months as workers began leaving assembly lines to travel to their hometowns for Lunar New Year holidays.

The National Bureau of Statistics said its purchasing managers index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 49.1 in January from 50.1 the month before. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion. Under 50 signals a contraction in activity.

New orders and production also contracted.

A parallel purchasing managers’ index for the non-manufacturing sector, which covers construction and services, fell to 50.2 points from 52.2 in December.

The slide in factory activity was partly due to the approach of the holidays, said Zhao Qinghe, a bureau senior statistician.

China's most important festival, this year public holidays will begin Tuesday and continue until Feb. 4. Millions of Chinese leave the cities to travel back home for a rare break with family during the holidays, which tend to distort economic data early in the year.

China’s economy grew at a 5% annual pace in 2024, hitting the government’s target thanks to strong exports and stimulus measures.

While activity slowed this month, it's likely to pick up again thanks to the government's efforts, Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“But the disappointing PMI data underscores the difficulty policymakers face in achieving a sustained recovery in growth," she said.

She noted that the PMI for construction also fell.

“This is disappointing, and suggests that fiscal support may be struggling to offset the broader pressures weighing on construction activity,” Huang said.

The outlook for exports also remains uncertain, given threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on imports from China.