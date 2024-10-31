A key index of manufacturing activity in China turned positive in October

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A closely watched survey on manufacturing in China has edged into positive territory, the government statistics agency said Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.1. A reading above 50 indicates an improvement over the previous month. It was the first improvement after five straight months of decline.

The rise follows the central bank’s announcement of a series of steps to boost the economy in late September. Investors and business owners are waiting to see if the government approves additional stimulus measures for the economy at a meeting of China's top legislative body next week.