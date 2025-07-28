Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos reveal Chile’s pursuit of Venezuelan crime syndicate branded a terror threat by Trump

Esteban Felix
Monday 28 July 2025 00:16 EDT

Chilean prosecutors brought a record number of gang members to trial after a yearslong investigation into Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan crime syndicate designated a foreign terrorist group by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Chilean case dismantled the gang’s northern Chile offshoot, known as Los Gallegos, and highlighted the value of long-term investigations as public enthusiasm grows for a more ruthless approach.

