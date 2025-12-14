After centuries of conflict, Chile’s Indigenous Mapuches fear a far-right political chapter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Mapuches, Chile’s biggest Indigenous group, have endured centuries of battle.

They resisted conquest first by the ancient Incas, then by the Spanish. They fought as the nascent Chilean state annexed their territories and as military dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet devastated their communities by terminating collective property, allowing for the confiscation and sale of their lands to forestry companies.

Now the Mapuches, who make up roughly 12% of Chile’s 19 million people, fear a more violent chapter in their history is yet to come as the country prepares to elect its next president on Sunday in a contest tilted toward the far-right.

“It will get much worse with a far-right government,” Mapuche political scientist Karen Rivas Catalán, 37, told The Associated Press from her lush plot of land where chickens roam. “Our prisons will hold more Mapuches.”

The favorite to win Sunday is José Antonio Kast, an ultra-conservative former lawmaker who vows deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status and grant emergency crime-fighting powers to the military and police.

His rival, communist Jeannette Jara, who represents the governing coalition, also has adopted a law-and-order approach to woo voters.

Mapuches are in the crosshairs of a planned crackdown

A turning point for the Mapuches seemed to come in the 2019 social uprising, when Chilean protesters demanding change to the country’s market-led economy adopted the Mapuche flag and breathed new life into their cause. Left-wing President Gabriel Boric came to power vowing to remove troops from their land and replace the dictatorship-era constitution with one enshrining their rights.

But Boric soon redeployed the military. Armed Mapuche groups attacked security forces. The government extended a state of emergency. Voters rejected the proposed constitution that would have ushered in radical social change.

The Mapuche conflict simmering in the rolling hills and verdant forests of the southern region of Araucanía is one of the more delicate issues facing the next president of Chile.

But unlike in past presidential elections, possible solutions to the unrest have barely been mentioned in a campaign focused on voters’ fears about organized crime and illegal migration to the exclusion of almost everything else.

When the Mapuches have come up, it has been in the context of plans for a harsh security crackdown.

“We are going to use all constitutional, legal and administrative tools; all intelligence and technology; all force and resources to eradicate terrorism in the region,” Kast's campaign said in September.

Kast closed his campaign Thursday in Temuco, a southern city widely considered the capital of the Mapuche people. In a fiery speech delivered from behind bulletproof glass, Kast said the Araucanía region around Temuco was “battered by fear, by terror, by vandalism.”

“They are cowards who attack at night with their faces covered and forgive nothing, respect no one’s rights," Kast said of Mapuche militants who have carried out sabotage attacks against soldiers and forestry companies that they see as invading their ancestral lands.

“We are going to shut down that group," he added, receiving whoops and cheers.

For years, the region has been under the control of Chile's militarized police, which Mapuches accuse of using excessive force.

The group's mistrust toward the state has deepened in recent years with scandals including security forces killings civilians, such as the 2018 shooting of a young, unarmed Mapuche farmer.

In one dramatic case, a police intelligence unit came under investigation in connection with a scheme to fabricate evidence to falsely implicate Mapuches in terrorist activities in 2017. The trial against accused police officers is ongoing.

Indigenous group fears a return to dictatorship-era conflict

To Angelina Cayuqueo, 58, a Mapuche language teacher, this election feels existential.

She is consumed by a “terrible fear” that if Kast wins, her community will relive the traumas of the brutal Pinochet dictatorship under his government.

“We're already afraid that things could happen as they did under Pinochet, because that's what they intend," she said, picking cherries on her land.

During three previous presidential bids, Kast repeatedly expressed a desire to change a law allowing Mapuches to recover their ancestral lands, claiming it encourages violence.

In his latest rally speech, Kast diminished the Mapuche land restitution programs financed by the state after Chile’s 1990 return to democracy as “expropriation” benefiting Mapuche people “occupying someone else's land.”

Although hundreds of thousands of hectares of land that had been turned over to non-Mapuche farmers and forestry companies during the dictatorship were returned to the Mapuche in the past few decades, the program has done little to change the group’s endemic poverty and marginalization.

“To them it isn’t fair that we as Mapuche recover our lands,” Cayuqueo said. “They wish the Mapuche people didn't exist in history."

___

DeBre reported from Santiago, Chile.