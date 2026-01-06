Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show celebrations of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day

Christians are celebrating the feast day of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day. It recalls the visit of the three kings, or magi, to the baby Jesus. Orthodox Christians focus on the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. In Europe, some worshippers bathe in icy lakes and rivers. Ceremonies this year in Greece highlighted water scarcity concerns. Children in Latin America traditionally unwrap holiday gifts.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

