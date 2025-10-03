Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trump pauses $2.1B for Chicago infrastructure projects, leveraging shutdown to pressure Democrats

White House budget director Russ Vought says the Trump administration will withhold $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects, expanding funding fights that have targeted Democratic areas during the government shutdown

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 October 2025 07:59 EDT
Trump
Trump (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

White House budget director Russ Vought said the Trump administration will withhold $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects, expanding funding fights that have targeted Democratic areas during the government shutdown.

The pause affects a long-awaited plan to extend the city’s Red Line train. Vought wrote on social media Friday that the money was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.”

He made a similar announcement earlier this week involving New York, where Vought said $18 billion for infrastructure would be paused, including funding for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

___

This story has been corrected to show $18 billion, not $18 million, was held in New York.

