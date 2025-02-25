Southwest Airlines flight abruptly rises to avoid another plane crossing Chicago runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pilots on a Southwest Airlines flight attempting to land at Chicago's Midway Airport were forced to make the plane climb suddenly to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway.

Airport webcam video posted to X shows the Southwest plane appear to briefly touch down about 8:50 a.m. CST Tuesday before its nose was abruptly pulled up as the second plane is seen on the runway.

Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed “after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway,” an airline spokesperson said in an email. “The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident."

Audio recording of communication between the crew and the tower includes the ground tower employee breaking off mid-message to the plane.

The pilot then said “Southwest 2504 going around” and followed directions to climb back to 3,000 feet.

Seconds later, the audio captures the pilot asking the tower: “Southwest 2504, how’d that happen?”

The second plane, described as a business jet, entered the runway without authorization, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flexjet, the plane's owner, said the company is aware “of the occurrence in Chicago."

“Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement. "Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken.”

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board say they are investigating the incident.

The Southwest Flight was enroute to Midway Airport from Omaha, Nebraska, according to FlightAware.