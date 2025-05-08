Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: The world reacts to new pope

The Associated Press
Thursday 08 May 2025 16:25 EDT

From the St. Peter’s Basilica to his native Chicago to his diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, Catholic faithful around the world greeted the election of Robert Prevost as the new pope. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV. Peruvians, in particular, were elated by the selection of a Catholic cardinal who spent years guiding the faithful there and they saw as one of their own.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

