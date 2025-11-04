Judge to hear arguments as advocates sue feds over conditions at Chicago-area ICE facility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Tuesday after Illinois groups sued federal authorities last week for what they described as “inhumane” conditions at a Chicago-area immigration facility.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman called for a Tuesday morning hearing, acknowledging that the timeline was “rushed.” But at a Friday emergency hearing, he said, “the nature of the case and the request for relief requires immediate attention.”

As attorneys representing the federal government asked for more time to prepare, the plaintiffs’ lawyers called the situation in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview a “human rights emergency.”

Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center say detainees at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview were denied proper access to food, water and medical care. They also allege agents have denied people held at the facility private calls with attorneys and coerced them to sign paperwork they don’t understand, leading them to unknowingly relinquish their rights and face deportation.

Homeland Security Department officials have denied the allegations and argued that such claims have contributed to an increase in death threats against immigration officers.

On Friday, Gettleman ordered that the lead plaintiffs in the case be returned to the Chicago area “as quickly as possible” ahead of Tuesday's hearing. Attorneys representing the federal government said Pablo Moreno Gonzalez and Felipe Agustin Zamacona — both Mexican immigrants who’ve lived in the U.S. for over 30 years and were detained by ICE and held at the Broadview facility in October — had been moved Friday morning from the Broadview facility.

For months advocates have raised concerns about conditions at the facility, which has drawn scrutiny from members of Congress, political candidates and activist groups. Lawyers and relatives of people held there have called it a de facto detention center, saying up to 200 people have been held at a time without access to legal counsel.

The Broadview center has also drawn demonstrations, leading to the arrests of numerous protesters. The demonstrations are at the center of a separate lawsuit from a coalition of news outlets and protesters who claim federal agents violated their First Amendment rights by repeatedly using tear gas and other weapons on them.