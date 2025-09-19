More than 400 arrests made in Chicago area operation so far, top immigration official says
Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that it has made 400 arrests in Chicago since launching “Operation Midway” Blitz” less than two weeks ago, offering an early gauge of what is shaping up as a major enforcement effort similar to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
The operation has brought allegations of excessive force and heavy-handed dragnets that have ensnared U.S. citizens, while gratifying supporters of President Donald Trump who say he is delivering on a promise of mass deportations.