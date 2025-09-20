What to know about State Farm Stadium, the venue hosting Charlie Kirk's memorial service Sunday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The memorial for conservative icon Charlie Kirk will be held on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 31-year-old Kirk — a confidant of President Donald Trump — was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes related to the shooting.

Here are a few things to know about the venue that will host Kirk's memorial service:

Who uses State Farm Stadium?

State Farm Stadium is a multipurpose, retractable roof stadium that can hold up to 73,000 people for its largest events. It's located in Glendale, which is a suburb just west of Phoenix.

Its most recognizable tenant is the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and the franchise has played at the facility since it opened in 2006. The Cardinals do not own the stadium and confirmed through spokesman Mark Dalton that the team was not involved in booking Kirk's memorial service.

College football's Fiesta Bowl is also played each year at the stadium.

The facility is owned by the Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority and operated by ASM Global, which handles events. AZSTA spokeswoman Kristen Pflipsen wrote in an email response that the Kirk memorial is a “paid, private, contracted event. As with all private events, we do not release specific contract information.”

Why is the event at State Farm Stadium?

The stadium is the largest facility in the Phoenix metropolitan area and also has air conditioning, which is useful in the Sonoran Desert where the temperature routinely tops 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), even in late September.

Kirk also has ties to Arizona. His conservative organization Turning Point USA is based in Phoenix and Kirk lived in the area.

The Cardinals will not be in Glendale on Sunday, instead playing in California against the San Francisco 49ers. That left the stadium available for rental on short notice.

What other events are held at State Farm Stadium?

State Farm Stadium is no stranger to big events, hosting three Super Bowls, including mostly recent in 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

The facility also hosted the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in 2017 and 2024, and a pair of games in soccer's CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

The stadium also has hosted many non-sporting events over the years, including concerts by the Rolling Stones, U2, One Direction, Metallica, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Morgan Wallen. There also are smaller events like trade shows, corporate events and weddings. The State Farm Stadium website says it is booked approximately 120 times per year.