King Charles III will evict Prince Andrew from his royal residence and strip his titles, palace says

Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III is stripping his brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicting him from his royal residence

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 October 2025 15:17 EDT
Britain Royals
Britain Royals (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

King Charles III is stripping his brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicting him from his royal residence, Buckingham Palace said.

In a statement, the palace said Andrew will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and not as a prince.

The move follows revelations about Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

