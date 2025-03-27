Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King Charles III experiences side effects after receiving medical treatment and is in hospital

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III was hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing “temporary side effects,’’ related to a scheduled cancer treatment

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 March 2025 17:15 EDT
Britain Royals
Britain Royals (2025 Getty Images)

King Charles III was hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing “temporary side effects,’’ related to a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were canceled.

“His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled,’’ the palace said. “His majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.’’

Charles, 76, has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer for more than a year. The king has continued fulfilling his state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister, even though he took some time off public duties.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in