AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 25 October 2024 01:01

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 18-24, 2024

Pictures of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla were projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House soon after their arrival in Australia; migrants walked along the Huixtla highway in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, hoping to reach the country’s northern border and ultimately the United States; and people took cover as a siren warned of incoming rockets during a funeral in northern Israel.

Revelers attended an annual zombie parade in Santiago, Chile, and Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump handed an order to a customer at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

