Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos show Sudanese refugees who have fled to neighboring Chad in their hundreds of thousands

Caitlin Kelly
Sunday 29 June 2025 09:23 EDT

Nearly a quarter-million refugees have arrived in Adre, a border town in neighboring Chad and the humanitarian front line on the edge of one of the world’s most devastating wars is in danger.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in