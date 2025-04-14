Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Months after CEO's killing, a reported intruder is arrested at UnitedHealthcare headquarters

A person has been arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 April 2025 13:46 EDT
UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Arrest
UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Arrest (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus.

The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11:30 a.m. that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company.

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

“There is no threat to the public,” the department said. “We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.”

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City on Dec. 4 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan. The man accused of killing him, Luigi Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty in December to state murder and terror charges.

Mangione also faces federal charges, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

