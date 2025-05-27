Huge explosion rocks a chemical plant in eastern China, no information on casualties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in China’s eastern Shandong province around noon Tuesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, with thick plumes of black smoke visible from the site.

The blast was powerful enough to knock out the windows at a storage warehouse more than two miles (three kilometers) away from the factory, according to a video shared by a local resident, who declined to give his name out of concern for retaliation.

His home shook from the blast, he said. As he went to the window to see what was wrong, he saw a tall column of smoke from the site, more than seven kilometers (4.3 miles) away.

The explosion happened at the Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., which is located in an industrial park in the city of Weifang. It manufactures pesticides as well as chemicals for medical use, and has more than 500 employees according to corporate registration records.

Rescuers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident, but authorities have yet to announce if there are any casualties. Local fire officials sent more than 230 personnel to the scene, according to CCTV.

AP video producer Olivia Zhang and AP researcher Shihuan Chen contributed to this report.