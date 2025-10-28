Pope urges Catholic teachers to focus less on professional outcomes, more on spiritual lives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV urged Catholic teachers on Tuesday to focus less on pre-professional outcomes and more on educating students to have rich spiritual lives and use technology in ways that keep human dignity front and center.

Leo issued a set of marching orders to Catholic educators during a special Holy Year celebration that has brought thousands of teachers, students and administrators to Rome.

The brief text, which Leo signed Monday at a Mass for the Jubilee pilgrims, is an update to a 1965 Vatican document laying out the priorities for Catholic educators that was adopted during the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church.

The Catholic Church is one of the world’s leading players in education, operating more than 225,000 primary and secondary schools and enrolling some 2.5 million students at Catholic universities around the globe, according to Vatican statistics. Leo was educated by the Augustinians and is a member of the Augustinian religious order, which places a special emphasis on St. Augustine’s search for truth and the command “Tolle, lege" ("Take up and read").

In the text, Leo repeated that parents are the primary educators for their children and that Catholic schools must cooperate with them, not take their place. And he said Catholic teachers must themselves be models for their students.

“Educators are called to a responsibility that goes beyond their work contract: their witness is worth as much as their lessons,” he wrote, calling for ongoing training for Catholic teachers in both academic and spiritual fields.

He didn’t mention issues such as teachers’ private lives or sexual orientation, avoiding the polemics over cases where gay teachers have been fired by Catholic schools in the United States.

Leo said Catholic education isn’t measured in efficiencies or output but rather “in dignity, justice and the capacity to serve the common good.”

Such a vision, he said, “goes against a purely mercantilist approach that often forces education today to be measured in terms of functionality and practical utility.”

He cited priorities Pope Francis had listed for Catholic educators, which emphasized inclusion, ecology and the common good, and added three more: He said Catholic educators should emphasize the interior spiritual life of students, use a “disarmed and disarming” language that eschews violence, and promotes a responsible use of technology, including artificial intelligence, that keeps human dignity foremost.

“The Catholic school is a place where faith, culture and life cross paths,” he wrote. “It’s not just an institution, but a living environment in which the Christian vision permeates every discipline and every interaction."

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.