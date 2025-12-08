Court settlement approved for New Orleans Archdiocese to pay hundreds of clergy abuse victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New Orleans Archdiocese will pay at least $230 million to hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement approved Monday by a federal judge that follows years of negotiations.

Richard Trahant, an attorney representing victims in the case, and a spokesperson for the archdiocese both confirmed approval of the settlement to The Associated Press by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill.

Earlier this month, some of the survivors behind the more than 500 abuse claims testified in court, saying they are still affected decades later by the painful memories they shared publicly. The archdiocese had filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 rather than handle each abuse claim separately. Survivors noted that doing so enabled church leadership to avoid tougher questions they would have to face in court.

Some recalled battling substance abuse, struggling with intimacy and wondering whether they themselves were to blame for what happened. Some said they forgave the church, while others could not.

In her testimony, Kathleen Austin recalled being abused hundreds of times as a child and watching the perpetrator continue in a role within the Catholic Church even after its leadership knew what he was doing. She expressed skepticism that the church would hold clergy accountable in the future given how much she said it resisted responding to her experiences.

“Why has it taken so long to get to this point and at such a high cost?” she asked.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who are victims of sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly, such as those who testified in New Orleans.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond, the head of the archdiocese who is handing church leadership to a successor, listened to the survivors’ testimony last week.

“I also apologize for the church, that I’m embarrassed by what has happened in the church,” Aymond told reporters afterward. He added he hopes survivors have found some “closure” but said he understood that there is “still a lot of suffering” they are experiencing.

Chris Naquin testified that his abuse began when he was 4 years old and that he cycled through decades of mental institutions and prisons.

“I don’t think I will ever, ever get over it. There’s no amount of money in the world,” Naquin said as he teared up. “I never had a childhood and I’m just now starting my adult life at 56 years old.”

Billy Cheramie, who said he felt he died the day he was abused as a little boy, told the archdiocese he forgave it for what he went through. He said God later helped him realize the abuse he suffered was not his fault, thus allowing him to release some of the anger that had propelled him to join the U.S. military to learn how to kill.

“Killing did not fix the pain and the memories,” he said.

Neil Duhon testified that he still struggles with the idea of forgiveness.

“This legal thing will maybe end but what it has done to us, the trauma it has done to us, will not ever end,” Duhon told the court, saying his perpetrator, former priest Lawrence Hecker, received a life sentence after pleading guilty to charges including rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Aymond, 75, had long resisted calls to resign from survivors who said the church did not take action against credibly accused perpetrators. The accusations of clergy abuse triggered a sweeping FBI probe and a cascading crisis for the Catholic Church, which drew on help from New Orleans Saints executives to help behind the scenes with damage control, an AP investigation revealed.

The finalized settlement plan, which received overwhelming approval by survivors during a vote in October, includes policies intended to prevent abuse from occurring in the future.

A survivor will have a seat on the archdiocese’s internal review board that handles claims of sexual abuse. An outside expert is to monitor the church’s child abuse prevention practices. The church also is adopting a survivors’ bill of rights and survivors will have a direct line of communication to the archbishop to direct complaints of misconduct. And a public archive will be established to share long withheld documents related to abuse claims.

In September, Pope Leo XIV named Bishop James F. Checchio, of the diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey, as coadjutor archbishop of New Orleans in line to succeed Aymond when he retires.

___

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Associated Press writer Sara Cline contributed to this report from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.