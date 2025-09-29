Cat Stevens postpones North American tour and cites visa issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cat Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, has postponed the North American leg of his book tour due to unspecified visa issues, the singer announced on social media Monday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member was set to tour in support of his book, “Cat on the Road to Findout,” which will release in the U.S. on Oct. 7 and was made available in the U.K. earlier this month. The book release won't be impacted, Stevens wrote, noting that “books don’t need visas!”

Stevens is the latest in a string of international musicians and athletes impacted by visa issues, as fees have increased in the past year and processing times have slowed.

Stevens wrote that his team waited months for visa approvals, but “at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time.”

“I am really upset!” Stevens wrote on social media. “Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

Representatives of Stevens did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

The singer’s tour was set to start Oct. 2 in Philadelphia and had various stops scheduled across the country for the rest of the month. His Oct. 8 tour stop in Toronto, Canada was also postponed.

The British singer-songwriter rose to fame in the 1960s and put his career on hold for two decades after converting to Islam in the late 1970s. He returned to secular music in the 2000s and had a six-city concert tour in North America in 2014.

Stevens indicated the tour could be rescheduled if visas are approved, but those dates “would be some time away because of other travel fans,” he wrote.

The tour, announced in May, was described as a “portal” into the singer's universe, offering an in-depth conversation on the memoir and acoustic performances of select songs, according to the website. Stevens began the tour visiting several cities in the U.K. throughout September.

Stevens wrote “hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”