Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wimbledon: 2-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round

Carlos Alcaraz has needed to go through five sets against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon before winning their first-round match to start his bid for a third consecutive title at the All England Club

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 June 2025 13:22 EDT

Carlos Alcaraz needed to go through five sets against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon before winning their first-round match Monday to start his bid for a third consecutive title at the All England Club.

Alcaraz eventually asserted himself in the last set to pick up the 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory at Centre Court.

The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz had a much tougher time than anyone likely expected before he managed to extend his current winning streak to a career-best 19 matches.

Fognini is 38, has said he’ll retire after this season, is ranked 138th and entered the day with an 0-6 record on tour in 2025.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in