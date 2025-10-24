Another US strike in Caribbean targets alleged drug-running boat, killing 6, Hegseth says
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says another U.S. strike in the Caribbean targeted an alleged drug-running boat operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, killing six people
Via AP news wire
Friday 24 October 2025 09:14 EDT
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the U.S. military conducted its 10th strike on a vessel suspected of carrying drugs overnight, killing six people and bringing the death toll of the campaign against drug cartels to at least 46 people.
In a post to social media, Hegseth said that the vessel was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang and the strike occurred in the Caribbean.