US has seized survivors after strike on suspected drug-carrying vessel in Caribbean, AP source says
Konstantin Toropin and
Friday 17 October 2025 11:46 EDT
Two U.S. officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S. military has carried out a sixth, deadly strike in the Caribbean.
One of the officials said the strike, conducted on what is believed to be a semi-submersible or submersible vessel, killed at least one person and left behind at least two survivors. Both officials were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.