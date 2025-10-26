Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Hurricane Melissa's impact on the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Sunday 26 October 2025 16:31 EDT

Hurricane Melissa strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Saturday. It unleashed torrential rain and threatened to cause catastrophic flooding in the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Photos show residents dealing with the storm.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

