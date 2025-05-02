AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Rio de Janeiro’s LGBTQ+ community modeled creations inspired by Lady Gaga’s style before Gaga’s concert. San Lorenzo soccer fans in Buenos Aires held a huge banner of the late Pope Francis in the stands, commemorating the Argentine pontiff who was a supporter of the club. Displaced Haitians took shelter after fleeing gang violence in Port-au-Prince.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.
