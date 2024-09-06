Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 06 September 2024 00:36

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2024

Corinthians fans cheer in the stands of the Neo Quimica arena in Sao Paulo during a Brazilian league match. Nicaraguan citizens wave from a bus after being released from a Nicaraguan jail and arriving in Guatemala City. Argentine soccer players hoist up Ángel Di María following his retirement from the national team. Forest fires spread through Brazil and Ecuador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Matias Delacroix, based in Panama City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

