Actor Carey Mulligan and author Kazuo Ishiguro on UK's New Year Honors list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actors Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry and author Kazuo Ishiguro were awarded New Year Honors on Monday that celebrate artists, athletes, politicians and others who make notable contributions to British society.

Mulligan, a winner of a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for “An Education” and a three-time Oscar nominee, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama.

Fry, known for the BBC comedy “Blackadder” and his former comedic partnership with Hugh Laurie, was knighted along with England’s former soccer manager Gareth Southgate and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

More than 1,200 across the United Kingdom were honored in the semi-annual awards — with most going to those whose acts happen outside the spotlight cast on the famous and well known.

“Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. “They represent the very best of the U.K. ... The New Year Honors List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

The awards given out by monarchs as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages are now vetted by a government committee before being passed on to the prime minister and King Charles III.

Fry said he was “startled and enchanted” to receive the honor for his work raising awareness about mental health and the environment. The author of several books in addition to his screen work, he is also president of the mental health charity Mind and supporter of the conservation group Fauna and Flora International.

“I think of my childhood, and my dreadful unhappiness and misery and stupidity, and everything that led to so many failures as a child,” he said. “And for my parents, really, what a disaster. I mean every time the phone rang, they thought, ‘Oh, God, what has Stephen done now?’ It was a sort of joke in the family.”

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Ishiguro, who wrote “The Remains of the Day” and was previously knighted, was made a Companion of Honor for literature.

Three-time London mayor and the son of a bus driver who grew up in public housing and was previously elected to Parliament, Khan said he was “truly humbled” by the honor.

Khan has infuriated some motorists by expanding a policy that taxes drivers of higher-polluting vehicles and was the subject of a petition by a Conservative councilor opposing his knighthood that gathered 200,000 signatures this month.

In addition to Southgate, who led the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, several athletes were recognized, particularly for Olympic successes.

Keely Hodgkinson, who won the gold medal in the 800 meter track race in Paris, and Dina Asher-Smith, a three-time Olympic medalist who was the 200 meter world champion in 2019, were honored as Members of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE.

Two-time Olympic mountain bike champ Tom Pidcock, who has also been cyclocross world champ and won major road cycling races, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE.

The youngest recipients were Mikayla Beames, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for raising money for children with cancer, and swimmer William Ellard, two-time Paralympic gold medalist, made an MBE. Both are 18.

The oldest person was Colin Bell, 103, a World War II pilot awarded a BEM for public speaking and raising money for charity.