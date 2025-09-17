Cardi B is pregnant with her 4th child. It will be her 1st with Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child. It will be her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots' wide receiver.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed the news Wednesday in an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“I'm excited. I'm happy,” she told King. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added that she and Diggs are in similar positions because they're both ambitious and are some of “the greatest” in their respective fields.

Cardi B also said that Diggs makes her feel safe. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she said, referring to her forthcoming sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?”, out Friday. “People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she added. “Feeling safe is feeling confident.”

Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with the rapper Offset: daughters Blossom, 1, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4. Diggs also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Nova, who was born in 2016.

In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce from Offset.

They were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later. In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Representatives for Cardi B and Diggs did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.