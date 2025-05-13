See the looks from Cannes' opening ceremony after the festival banned big dresses and nude looks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day after it was revealed the Cannes Film Festival was banning nudity and “voluminous outfits” from its red carpets and beyond, long trains and massive dresses still captivated attention.

Heidi Klum, who in previous years brought sheer looks to Cannes, flouted the large dress ban with a pink-and-white gown with a massive train. Bella Hadid, whose daring looks had become a staple of the Cannes carpet, opted for a relatively demure black dress (and blonder hair), on the other hand.

Chinese actor Wan QianHui posed with a massive, cloudlike white dress that looked like it had giant cotton balls attached to it on the steps outside the Palais.

Another large dress was worn by Russian-born Aliia Roza, who describes herself as a “secret agent turned speaker, coach and fashion columnist.” “You can see here a dove, representing peace in the whole world,” said Roza of her painted hoop skirt look, which she described on her Instagram story.

The volume on model Alessandra Ambrosio's dress was mostly on her arms, though her dress was one of several that included shorter trains.

Halle Berry, who is on the Cannes jury this year, noted earlier in the day that she had changed her opening night look to comply with the new Cannes policy.

“I had to make a pivot,” said Berry, who said she had “an amazing dress” with a long train for the opening ceremony. “But the nudity part, I do think is probably also a good rule.”

No one from Juliette Binoche's jury seemed to defy the policy at Tuesday's opening ceremony. Enforcement of the policy remains unclear, as Wan and others flaunting reams of fabric were not ousted from the carpet.

___ This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.