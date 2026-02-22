Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

U.S. wins men's hockey gold in the final medal event of the Winter Olympics, in photos

Jack Hughes scored in overtime and the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday to earn the nation’s third men’s title at the Games and its first since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980 — 46 years to the day of that upset win over the Soviet Union, too.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

