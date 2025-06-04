Canada's first astronaut and former foreign minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space and a former foreign minister, died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 76.

Members of Parliament rose for a moment of silence in the House of Commons Wednesday evening at the request of government lawmaker Mark Gerretsen.

An electrical engineer and former Royal Canadian Navy officer, he became the first Canadian in space when he flew aboard the U.S. space shuttle in 1984.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family,” Pam Garneau said in a statement.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness."

A cause of death was not provided.

Garneau served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as minister of foreign affairs and transport minister.

He was a Liberal member of Parliament for a Montreal-area riding between 2008 and 2023.

Garneau was born in Quebec City and earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering physics at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.

There are a number of schools named after him in Canada.

Garneau lived in the U.S. for nine years and two of his children were born there.