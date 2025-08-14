Drinkmate recalls over 100,000 carbonation bottles due to explosion risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100,000 Drinkmate carbonation bottles are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because they can explode during use, with several consumers reporting cuts and other impact injuries.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall covers certain “Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles” sold individually or as part of the sparkling water maker's “OmniFizz” starter kits. That includes about 106,200 bottles in the U.S., the safety regulator noted, as well as 5,000 in Canada.

Drinkmate has received eight reports of these now-recalled bottles exploding during use in the U.S., the CPSC noted — four of which resulted in cuts, impact injuries and hearing damage. And per Health Canada, one additional case of a bottle shattering during use and causing some bruises has been reported in Canada.

It wasn't immediately clear what's causing these bottles to explode — but Thursday's recall noted that the issue was limited to Drinkmate's 1-liter bottles with expiration dates between January 2026 and October 2026. The products have a clear polyethylene terephthalate body and plastic caps and bases in red, blue, white and black colors.

In addition to Drinkmate's website, these bottles were sold by major retailers — including Walmart, Amazon, Target and Home Depot — between April 2023 and October 2024. Consumers in possession of the now-recalled products are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Drinkmate for a free replacement.

Those impacted can register for the recall and learn more on Drinkmate's website. To receive a free replacement bottle, you will need to fill out an online form and upload a picture of the product with the word “recall” written on it in permanent marker, and throw it away per the recall's instructions.

The Associated Press reached out to Michigan-based Drinkmate for further comment Thursday.