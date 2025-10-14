California restaurants will have to disclose food allergens on their menus under new law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California will become the first state in the nation requiring restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus starting in 2026 under a new law.

The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday applies to businesses with at least 20 locations. They will have to disclose ingredients including milk, eggs, shellfish and tree nuts when they know or “reasonably should know” that they are in their products.

California state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, a Democrat, said the bill was inspired in part by her own experiences living with severe allergies to many nuts and fruits.

“Soon, the millions of Californians with food allergies, many of whom are young children, will be able to fully enjoy dining out without fear or apprehension at these qualifying restaurants,” she said when the bill passed in the Legislature. “In turn, these businesses will be able to offer allergen families a unique additional assurance that will drive customers to their establishments.”

But the California Restaurant Association has said previously the law will be costly and burdensome for businesses. The group said it is pleased the bill no longer applies to small restaurants, but is concerned the legislation could lead to “predatory lawsuits” against businesses.

“We continue to assess the impacts to those members of ours still subject to the proposed law and are working with them to determine if a change in position is warranted,” CEO Jot Condie said in a statement.

The nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education said the bill is not perfect but is a “meaningful step” to protect people with food allergies.

Addie Lao, a child with severe allergies who advocated for the bill, said previously that it would make it easier for her to eat out with friends and family.

“I have to avoid the foods I’m allergic to since it’s like poison to my body and can harm me,” she said at a legislative hearing in April.