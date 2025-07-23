California asks court to give state control of Los Angeles County's troubled juvenile halls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California's top prosecutor said Wednesday he has asked a court to give the state control of Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile detention facilities because incarcerated young people are enduring unsafe conditions, including violence and rampant drug abuse.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said he wants the county to hand over administration of the juvenile jails to a third-party receiver, a court-appointed official who will take over management and operations from the Los Angeles County Probation Department. The official will have control over budgets and staffing decisions.

“This is a last resort, but it’s also the one left to defend the safety of the young people in these facilities,” Bonta said. He said the “extraordinary step” was necessary because the county has failed to comply with a court order his office secured in 2021 requiring sweeping reforms.

The probation department, which oversees the juvenile halls, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bonta outlined safety concerns such as “youth on youth” violence, riots, “unmet medical needs,” low staffing, inadequate security cameras and drug overdoses, including one that led to the death of a teenager. Earlier this year Bonta indicted 30 probation officers accused of facilitating so-called “gladiator fights” between incarcerated juveniles.

“These young people deserve better, and my office will not stop until they get it,” Bonta said. "A receivership is the best and only option to turn Los Angeles County juvenile halls around, and we believe the court will agree.”

In addition, the attorney general asked the court to establish a compensation fund for incarcerated youth “to redress and repair the injuries suffered in the county’s custody" and to cover medical and education expenses.

A hearing is set for Aug. 15. Bonta said if the court approves the plan, a receiver could be in place by the end of the summer.

Previously, the Board of State and Community Corrections issued “unsuitable” designations for the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall. The state board, which inspects the youth prisons, had determined that the county had been unable to correct problems including inadequate safety checks, low staffing, use of force and a lack of recreation and exercise.

Bonta's request on Wednesday comes four years after California phased out its three remaining state-run youth prisons and shifted the responsibility to counties.

The move to local control was the final step in a lengthy reform effort driven in part by a class-action lawsuit and incentives for counties to keep youths out of the state system. The state-run system also had a troubled history marked by inmate suicides and brawls.